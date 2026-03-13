Ravindra Jadeja: Decoding the all-rounder's stellar IPL stats 

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) , the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , are gearing up for a fresh start in IPL 2026. After a disappointing ninth-place finish last season, they will be led by newly appointed captain Riyan Parag . In Ravindra Jadeja, the Royals will also have one of the most decorated all-rounders in the league's history. On this note, let's look at Jadeja's stellar IPL record.

Trade Here's how Jadeja came back to the Royals For the unversed, the Royals traded their former captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Jadeja and Sam Curran. The deal, which took place ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, is being hailed as one of the biggest trades in the league's history. Notably, Jadeja's fees has been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore.

DYK Jadeja has played two seasons for the Royals It must be noted that Jadeja had previously played for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and 2009, playing a major role in their title win in the inaugural season. Jadeja scored 135 runs at 19.28 in 2008 but went wicket-less with the ball. In 2009, he scored 295 runs at an average of 26.81 and bagged six scalps at 25.16. The all-rounder joined CSK ahead of the 2012 season. He went on to represent the franchise across 12 seasons.

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Numbers Here are his stunning IPL numbers Jadeja is one of the most experienced players in IPL history. He has played 254 matches across four teams in the tournament. In these games, he has scored 3,260 runs at 27.86. His strike rate is a fine 130.29, as the tally includes five fifties. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has snared 170 wickets at 30.51. His economy rate is an impressive 7.67 (4W: 3, 5W; 1).

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