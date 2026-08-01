India's 5 greatest sportspersons - where does Neeraj Chopra rank?
What's the story
India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. Neeraj, who has grown rapidly in India's sporting circuit, has a great future ahead of him. He has already achieved plenty of laurels and every event he participates in is always like a festival. Arguably, one of India's greatest sportspersons, we decode the top 5.
#1
Major Dhyan Chand remains a leader of India's sporting history
Major Dhyan Chand remains the absolute cornerstone of Indian sporting history.
Renowned worldwide as "The Wizard," his extraordinary stickwork propelled India to three consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.
Dhyan Chand's unmatched mastery and era-defining international dominance established the nation as an unbeatable force in field hockey, earning him eternal status as India's greatest sporting pioneer.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar is a religion in his own
Sachin Tendulkar stands as cricket's supreme ambassador and an enduring symbol of national pride.
Across an incredible career, the Master shattered nearly every major batting record.
Sachin scored 15,921 runs in Tests at 53.78 (100s: 51, 50s: 68).
He also smashed 18,426 runs in ODIs at 44.83 (100s: 49, 50s: 96).
He helped India win the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup.
#3
Viswanathan Anand transformed India into a global chess superpower
Viswanathan Anand made history in chess, being India's first Grandmaster in 1988.
He is also and a five-time world champion. Competing against deeply entrenched Western and Soviet dominance, Anand displayed exceptional strategic speed and tactical brilliance.
His monumental success single-handedly inspired generations of young prodigies.
Anand has won the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
#4
Boxer Mary Kom is an inspiring champion
Mary Kom became India's first female boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.
Overcoming immense personal and financial hurdles, 'Magnificent Mary' also captured six World Championship titles besides a silver and bronze.
She is a two-time Asian Games medalist and a 7-time Asian Championships medalist.
She also bagged gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Mary is an inspiring champion in India's entire sporting history.
#5
Neeraj Chopra makes the cut
Neeraj ranks squarely within India's top five greatest sportspersons, serving as the country's definitive modern trailblazer.
By securing historic Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, Olympic silver at Paris 2024, a World Championship title, two-time medalist at Asian Games and CWG, Neeraj conquered global athletics.
His relentless big-stage consistency elevates him alongside India's most timeless, revered all-time sporting icons.