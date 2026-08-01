India's 5 greatest sportspersons - where does Neeraj Chopra rank?

Major Dhyan Chand remains the absolute cornerstone of Indian sporting history.

Renowned worldwide as "The Wizard," his extraordinary stickwork propelled India to three consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Dhyan Chand's unmatched mastery and era-defining international dominance established the nation as an unbeatable force in field hockey, earning him eternal status as India's greatest sporting pioneer.