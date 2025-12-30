Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is
What's the story
Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals. The off-spinner achieved this milestone during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. With her first wicket, Deepti broke the tie with Australia's Megan Schutt, who owns 151 wickets. Notably, Deepti has also scored over 1,000 runs in the format.
Stats
Here are her WT20I numbers
Playing her 133rd game, Deepti has raced to 152 wickets at an average of 19, as per ESPNcricinfo. Her economy of 6.12 is also impressive. She and Schutt are the only bowlers in the 150-wicket club in WT20Is. Meanwhile, the former owns just a solitary four-wicket haul in the format, as her best figures read 4/10 versus West Indies in 2019.
All-round stats
Deepti's all-round T20I record
Earlier in the series, Deepti became the first cricketer in history, male or female, to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20Is. With the bat, she has scored 1,107 runs at an average of 23.06 and a strike rate of over 104. The left-handed batter boasts a couple of fifties in the format as her highest score reads 64.
Spell
Deepti powers India to win
Deepti, who went wicket-less in her first three overs, trapped Nilakshika Silva lbw in the 14th over to accomplish this milestone. This wicket ignited a collapse as the SL went from 100/2 to 140/7 in a chase of 176 runs. The Lankans eventually lost by 15 runs as Deepti finished her four overs with figures worth 1/28.