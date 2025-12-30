Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is

Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals. The off-spinner achieved this milestone during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. With her first wicket, Deepti broke the tie with Australia's Megan Schutt , who owns 151 wickets. Notably, Deepti has also scored over 1,000 runs in the format.

Stats Here are her WT20I numbers Playing her 133rd game, Deepti has raced to 152 wickets at an average of 19, as per ESPNcricinfo. Her economy of 6.12 is also impressive. She and Schutt are the only bowlers in the 150-wicket club in WT20Is. Meanwhile, the former owns just a solitary four-wicket haul in the format, as her best figures read 4/10 versus West Indies in 2019.

All-round stats Deepti's all-round T20I record Earlier in the series, Deepti became the first cricketer in history, male or female, to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20Is. With the bat, she has scored 1,107 runs at an average of 23.06 and a strike rate of over 104. The left-handed batter boasts a couple of fifties in the format as her highest score reads 64.