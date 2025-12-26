Next Article
Deepti Sharma becomes 2nd bowler with 150 WT20I wickets: Stats
By Rajdeep Saha
Dec 26, 2025 08:27 pm
What's the story
Deepti Sharma has attained a new bowling milestone in Women's T20Is. She has completed 150 wickets in W20Is, becoming the 2nd bowler in the history of the game to do so. Not just that, Deepti is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She got to 150 scalps with her 2nd wicket before a third saw her equal Megan Schutt's tally of 151 scalps.
Record
Deepti surpasses 150 scalps, equals Schutt's tally
By taking three wickets for 18 runs from her four overs in the 3rd clash against Sri Lanka Women on Friday, Deepti reached the milestone. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti has raced to 151 wickets from 131 matches (128 innings) at an average of 18.73. Australia's Schutt is the only bowler to claim 150-plus wickets. She has managed 151 wickets from 123 matches at 17.70.