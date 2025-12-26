Deepti Sharma has attained a new bowling milestone in Women's T20Is (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma becomes 2nd bowler with 150 WT20I wickets: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:27 pm Dec 26, 202508:27 pm

What's the story

Deepti Sharma has attained a new bowling milestone in Women's T20Is. She has completed 150 wickets in W20Is, becoming the 2nd bowler in the history of the game to do so. Not just that, Deepti is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She got to 150 scalps with her 2nd wicket before a third saw her equal Megan Schutt's tally of 151 scalps.