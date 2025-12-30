5th WT20I: All-round India beat Sri Lanka to script whitewash

India have beaten Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the fifth and final WT20I in Thiruvananthapuram to script a 5-0 whitewash. It was another dismal show from the Lankans, who continued to struggle on the tour. The hosts had posted a strong 175/7 batting first as Harmanpreet Kaur 's 68 rescued them from an early collapse. The bowlers later did well to defend the total.

1st innings Harmanpreet rescues India from early collapse India's top order faltered as the team was reduced to 77/5. Harmanpreet, who arrived at number four, rescued the team with a 61-run stand with Amanjot Kaur, who made an 18-ball 21. The Indian skipper dominated the partnership as she played some breathtaking shots after getting settled. Arundhati Reddy (27* off just 11 balls) provided a spectacular late flourish as India finished at 175/7.

Chase How did the run chase pan out? In response, Sri Lanka lost their captain Chamari Athapaththu early for just two runs. However, Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani steadied the ship with a brisk 79-run partnership. Both batters completed their respective fifties, taking the scorecard to 86/1. The Lankans were cruising at this stage before a sudden storm hit them. Indian bowlers bounced back toward the end, restricting SL to 160/7.

Harmanpreet 15th WT20I fifty for Harmanpreet Harmanpreet's 43-ball 68 was laced with nine boundaries and a six. This was her 15th WT20I fifty as she also owns a ton, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 187 WT20Is, Kaur now owns a tally of 3,784 runs at an average of 29.33. Against SL, she has scored 564 runs from 29 matches at 35.25. This was her third fifty against them.

Deepti Deepti becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is Deepti Sharma, who finished with 1/28 from her four overs, became the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, having broken the tie with Australia's Megan Schutt. She has now raced to 152 wickets at an average of 19. Her economy of 6.12 is also impressive. She and Schutt are the only bowlers in the 150-wicket club in WT20Is.

Perera Maiden fifty for Perera Perera took 81 innings to slam her maiden WT20I fifty. Among full-member teams, only New Zealand's Maddy Green (92 innings) has taken more innings for her first WT20I fifty. Perera's 65 off 42 balls was laced with eight fours and a six. She has now completed 948 runs in the format at 13.54. 290 of her runs have come against India at 22.30.

Dulani Fifty for Dulani as well Meanwhile, Durlani recorded eight fours en route to her 39-ball 50. She also recorded her maiden fifty in the format, which has taken her tally to 112 runs from four innings at 28. 106 of her runs came across three matches in the series against India at 35.33.

Feats Honors for Shafali, Harmanpreet Harmanpreet received the Player-of-the-Match award for the 12th time in WT20Is, now the joint-most for any Indian in the format alongside Mithali Raj. Having scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 181.20, Shafali Verma was named the Player of the Series. She also now has joint-most POTS honors for an Indian in WT20Is. She has joined Deepti, Harmanpreet, and Mithali.