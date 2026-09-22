Asian Games: Deepti Sharma claims three-fer in the final 

India posted an impressive total of 216/3 in the final, the highest-ever score in women's cricket at the Asian Games.

In response to India's mammoth total, Sri Lanka crumbled for just 69 runs in 15.4 overs.

Deepti was the pick of the bowlers for India as she dismissed Chamari Athapaththu for 27 to open her account.

Kavisha Dilhari (11) and Sugandika Kumari (3) fell to her later in the innings.