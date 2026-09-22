Asian Games: Deepti Sharma claims three-fer in the final
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has won the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games. This is India's first gold medal in this edition. The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 147 runs in the final match on Tuesday. While Smriti Mandhana's 79 powered India with the bat, Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul sealed the game for the Women in Blue. Here we look at the latter's performance and stats.
Spell
Sensational show from Deepti
India posted an impressive total of 216/3 in the final, the highest-ever score in women's cricket at the Asian Games.
In response to India's mammoth total, Sri Lanka crumbled for just 69 runs in 15.4 overs.
Deepti was the pick of the bowlers for India as she dismissed Chamari Athapaththu for 27 to open her account.
Kavisha Dilhari (11) and Sugandika Kumari (3) fell to her later in the innings.
Deepti
Three-fer for Deepti
Deepti, the highest wicket-taker in WT20I history, finished with 3/6 in 4 overs. This includes a maiden.
With this effort, she has now amassed 189 scalps from 157 matches at an average of 18.17, as per Cricinfo. Her economy rate is 6.21.
Versus Sri Lanka, the spinner has picked 27 wickets from 23 matches at 16.66. 37 of her wickets have come across 24 games this year at 14.78.
Bowlers
Two wickets each for the trio
Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, and Shafali Verma also trapped two batters each.
Patil's 2/9 from 1.4 overs has taken her to 33 wickets from 27 WT20Is at 18.36.
Verma bowled two overs and finished with 2/3. She now owns 22 wickets in the format at 20.04.
Charani's 2/13 from four overs has taken her tally to 62 wickets from 33 matches at 12.56.