ICC WT20I Bowling Rankings: Deepti Sharma rises to sixth spot
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. The right-arm spinner has been in exceptional form during the ongoing Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in three matches and helping India reach the tournament's semi-finals. This stellar performance has propelled her two places to sixth position on the latest WT20I bowlers' rankings.
Ranking history
Deepti eyes top spot
Deepti first reached the top of the WT20I bowlers' rankings in December last year.
She is currently just 60 rating points away from her teammate Sree Charani, who is ranked No. 1. The latter tops the rankings with 779 rating points.
Other players between the two Indian stars are Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Lauren Bell.
Career
Most wickets in WT20Is
In India's Women's T20 Asia Cup opener, Deepti became the first Indian to take three or more wickets without conceding a run in a WT20I.
Her figures of 3/0 against Thailand were also the best for an Indian bowler taking at least three wickets in a WT20I.
Deepti now tops the WT20I wicket tally with 176 scalps from 152 matches at an average of 19.10.
Ranking updates
Other notable gains
Along with Deepti, several other players have also made notable progress in the updated WT20I bowlers' rankings.
Marufa Akter has jumped 19 places to 18th, Chamari Athapaththu five spots to joint 28th, and Sultana Khatun nine places to joint 37th.
Both Thailand players Thipatcha Putthawong (up four slots to 47th) and Suleeporn Laomi (up 10 places to 53rd) also made gains on this list.