UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma opened for her side and delivered

Deepti Sharma hammers her 4th fifty in WPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:51 pm Jan 29, 202609:51 pm

What's the story

UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma opened for her side and delivered with a fine knock of 55 from 43 balls. She was part of a 74-run stand alongside Meg Lanning before helping the side get past 130. UPW managed 143/8 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in Vadodara. She was dismissed in the 19th over by Shreyanka Patil.