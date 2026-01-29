Deepti Sharma hammers her 4th fifty in WPL: Key stats
What's the story
UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma opened for her side and delivered with a fine knock of 55 from 43 balls. She was part of a 74-run stand alongside Meg Lanning before helping the side get past 130. UPW managed 143/8 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in Vadodara. She was dismissed in the 19th over by Shreyanka Patil.
Information
Deepti shines for UPW
Lanning and Deepti added a fine stand before UPW lost their way. RCB Women hurt UPW by taking regular scalps. Deepti held her fort at one end and got to a score of 55. It was a crucial knock.
Stats
Maiden fifty of the season for Deepti
Deepti's knock was laced with a six and six fours. She has raced to 614 runs from 32 WPL matches at 26.69. She registered her 4th fifty in WPL. In the ongoing season, she owns 107 runs from 7 matches (6 innings) at 21.40. Deepti clocked her maiden fifty this season.