WPL 2027: A look at Delhi Capitals' retained players
What's the story
Delhi Capitals have announced their player retentions ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction. The team has retained 13 players, including skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland. The Capitals, who also released six players, finished as the runners-up this year. In fact, they have been the runners-up in all four seasons so far.
Retentions
Players retained by Delhi Capitals
The Indian players who have been retained by Delhi Capitals are Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, and Nandini Sharma.
Along with the Indian players, Delhi Capitals have also retained a strong overseas contingent.
The players include Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, and Marizanne Kapp.
Information
Players released by DC
As mentioned, the Capitals released six players: Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana, and Sneha Rana. Notably, Lee smashed 320 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of nearly 140 last year.
Released players
Players released by Delhi Capitals ahead of auction
The WPL auction for the 2027 season is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi.
The tournament itself will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
This year, under Jemimah Rodrigues, who came to the helm, the Capitals had a result similar to the previous seasons. They finished as the runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).