WPL 2027: A look at Delhi Capitals' retained players

The WPL auction for the 2027 season is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi.

The tournament itself will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

This year, under Jemimah Rodrigues, who came to the helm, the Capitals had a result similar to the previous seasons. They finished as the runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).