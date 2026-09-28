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Home / News / Sports News / WPL 2027: A look at Delhi Capitals' retained players
WPL 2027: A look at Delhi Capitals' retained players
DC have retained 13 players

WPL 2027: A look at Delhi Capitals' retained players

By Parth Dhall
Sep 28, 2026
06:01 pm
What's the story

Delhi Capitals have announced their player retentions ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction. The team has retained 13 players, including skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland. The Capitals, who also released six players, finished as the runners-up this year. In fact, they have been the runners-up in all four seasons so far.

Retentions

Players retained by Delhi Capitals

The Indian players who have been retained by Delhi Capitals are Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, and Nandini Sharma.

Along with the Indian players, Delhi Capitals have also retained a strong overseas contingent.

The players include Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, and Marizanne Kapp.

Information

Players released by DC 

As mentioned, the Capitals released six players: Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana, and Sneha Rana. Notably, Lee smashed 320 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of nearly 140 last year.

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Released players

Players released by Delhi Capitals ahead of auction

The WPL auction for the 2027 season is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi.

The tournament itself will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

This year, under Jemimah Rodrigues, who came to the helm, the Capitals had a result similar to the previous seasons. They finished as the runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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