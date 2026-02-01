DC beat UPW, to face GG in WPL 2026 Eliminator

Delhi Capitals Women beat UP Warriorz in Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Sunday. Chasing a target of 123 runs, DC won the contest by five wickets (126/5). Laura Wolvaardt (47) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34*) played crucial knocks for DC. Earlier, Marizanne Kapp's three-fer saw UPW get restricted to 122/8 in 20 overs. Here are the details and stats.

Information DC qualify for the Eliminator With this win, DC have finished 3rd in the league stage. From 8 matches, they claimed 4 wins and 4 defeats. DC will now take on Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Whoever wins that clash, will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the final.

Summary How did the match pan out? Deepti Sharma (24) and Simran Shaikh (22) were the only UPW batswomen to score 20-plus runs. For DC, Kapp was superb alongside Chinelle Henry (2/25). Meanwhile, Shree Charani also impressed, claiming 2/22 from her 4 overs. In response, Wolvaardt was sensational for DC. She scored 47 runs from 36 balls. Skipper Rodrigues also stood tall with an unbeaten 34 from 18 balls.

Kapp Marizanne Kapp claims three-fer versus UPW Kapp bowled her entire quota of overs and clocked 3/30. With this spell, she now owns 10 scalps from 8 matches this season at 18.60. Overall in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Kapp has raced to a tally of 38 scalps from 32 matches at 19.31. She is currently the 5th-highest wicket-taker in WPL history.

Duo Key batting numbers for Shafali and Wolvaardt Shafali Verma scored 29 runs from 33 balls upfront for DC. She hit 2 fours. In 35 WPL matches, Shafali has amassed 1,073 runs at 33.53. In the 2025-26 season, she has 208 runs from 8 matches at 26. Wolvaardt's 47 had 7 fours. She has now raced to 583 runs from 21 matches at 30.68. 241 of her runs have come this season.

Information Rodrigues shines with a 34*-run effort Rodrigues hit 5 fours in her knock of 34*. In 35 matches (32 innings), she owns 673 runs at 28.04. In the present season, the DC skipper has managed 166 runs from 8 matches at 27.66.