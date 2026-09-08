Devdutt Padikkal shines in Duleep Trophy final after Test exploits 

As per Cricinfo, Padikkal has been sound in First-Class cricket overall.

This was his 22nd fifty in the format, as he also owns 11 tons.

Playing his 59th First-Class match (97 innings), Padikkal has now raced to 4,190 runs at a fine average of 45-plus.

418 of his runs have come across seven Test innings at 69.66.

Both his hundreds came in the recent Sri Lanka series, where he scored 328 runs across three innings.