Nearly 2,000 of his runs have come in the IPL (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Devdutt Padikkal completes 3,500 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:31 pm Apr 18, 202604:31 pm

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal has breached the 3,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The southpaw attained the milestone with his third run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 affair against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Batting at three, Padikkal could only manage a 13-ball 18 (1 four, 1 six). Here we look at his stats in the format.