Devdutt Padikkal completes 3,500 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal has breached the 3,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The southpaw attained the milestone with his third run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 affair against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Batting at three, Padikkal could only manage a 13-ball 18 (1 four, 1 six). Here we look at his stats in the format.
Stats
An average of 32-plus in the format
As per ESPNcricinfo, Padikkal has raced to 3,515 runs across 121 games (120 innings) at an average of 32.24. His strike rate is a healthy 137.25. The left-handed batter owns 23 fifties and 4 hundreds in T20s. Notably, 1,518 of his runs have come in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India's Premier domestic T20 competition - at 48.96.
IPL
Here are his IPL numbers
Coming to his numbers in the IPL, he has completed 1,950 runs from 80 games at an average of 25.77. Padikkal has slammed 13 fifties and a hundred in the league. 1,284 of his IPL runs have come while playing for RCB. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Padikkal has scored 153 runs at 30.60 from five innings.