IPL 2026, Devdutt Padikkal smashes 61 versus SRH: Key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal shone with a fiery 26-ball 61 in Match 1 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday. He stood tall in a 202 run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Padikkal, who was RCB's Impact Player, came out at number three and shared a 101-run stand with Virat Kohli. Here are further details.

Information Padikkal shines with a gutsy knock Padikkal walked out early after Phil Salt's dismissal (9/1). He then took the charge and looked solid during his stay at the crease. Padikkal led the charge and batted beautifully. He smashed a 21-ball fifty before falling to Harsh Dubey.

Do you know? Padikkal makes this record As per Cricbuzz, the 21-ball fifty by Paddikal is the second-quickest for an RCB batter against SRH, behind Rajat Patidar's 19 balls at Hyderabad in 2024.

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