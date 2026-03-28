IPL 2026, Devdutt Padikkal smashes 61 versus SRH: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal shone with a fiery 26-ball 61 in Match 1 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday. He stood tall in a 202 run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Padikkal, who was RCB's Impact Player, came out at number three and shared a 101-run stand with Virat Kohli. Here are further details.
Information
Padikkal shines with a gutsy knock
Padikkal walked out early after Phil Salt's dismissal (9/1). He then took the charge and looked solid during his stay at the crease. Padikkal led the charge and batted beautifully. He smashed a 21-ball fifty before falling to Harsh Dubey.
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Padikkal makes this record
As per Cricbuzz, the 21-ball fifty by Paddikal is the second-quickest for an RCB batter against SRH, behind Rajat Patidar's 19 balls at Hyderabad in 2024.
Numbers
Padikkal hammers his 12th fifty in IPL
Padikkal smashed 4 sixes and 7 fours in his 61-run knock (SR: 234.62). He has raced to 1,867 runs from 75 IPL games at 25.93. Padikkal slammed his 12th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SRH, Padikkal has smashed 218 runs from 8 matches at 27.25 (50s: 2). Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has 3,423 runs at 32.60 (50s: 22, 100s: 4).