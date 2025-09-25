Devdutt Padikkal suffers twin failures against Australia A: Key stats

Devdutt Padikkal couldn't celebrate his return to the Team India Test squad. The southpaw, who was named in India's squad for the upcoming 2-match Test series against West Indies, faltered with the bat for India A against Australia A in Lucknow. Padikkal managed 5 runs in the 4th innings during India's chase. Earlier, he scored an 11-ball 1 in the match's 2nd innings.

Information Padikkal fails to make dual opportunities count Padikkal couldn't come out of his shell as he failed to make dual opportunities count in the unofficial 2nd Test against Australia A. In his 2nd outing, he was dismissed by Todd Murphy. Earlier, Henry Thornton dismissed the batter in his maiden outing.

Stats Padikkal's FC stats and recent outings Padikkal, who recently surpassed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket, has owns 3,034 runs from 46 matches (76 innings). He has hit 7 hundreds so far. Before this encounter, he hammered 150 in the 1st unofficial Test against Australia A. Prior to that, he slammed 57 and 16* for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy earlier this month.

Squad Padikkal replaces Karun Nair in India's Test squad One major notable absentee in the Indian team for WI series is Karun Nair. The veteran batter has been dropped from the squad. Nair, who was earlier included in India's tour of England, failed to cash in and disappointed everyone with his batting. Padikkal has been called up as his replacement. The southpaw has played 2 Test matches for India to date.