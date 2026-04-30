Rashid Khan has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal 5 times (IPL): Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the right-arm wrist-spinner dismiss the set southpaw in the 14th over. With Padikkal's dismissal, RCB were reduced to 126/7. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Rashid gets the vital wicket of Padikkal
Padikkal scored a 24-ball 40 for RCB. He smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes. Padikkal was looking good for a fifty but was out at a crucial moment during RCB's innings. He was deprived of strike for a while before Rashid breached through his defense.
Stats
Padikkal averages 7.6 against Rashid
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now dismissed Padikkal 5 times across 8 innings in the IPL. The southpaw has scored 38 runs from 41 balls with his strike rate being 92.68. Padikkal averages 7.6 against Rashid. He has faced 17 dot balls besides managing to hit two sixes and a four.