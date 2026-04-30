Padikkal scored a 24-ball 40 for RCB (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Rashid Khan has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal 5 times (IPL): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:58 pm Apr 30, 202608:58 pm

What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the right-arm wrist-spinner dismiss the set southpaw in the 14th over. With Padikkal's dismissal, RCB were reduced to 126/7. Here are further details and stats.