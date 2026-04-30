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Home / News / Sports News / Rashid Khan has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal 5 times (IPL): Stats
Rashid Khan has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal 5 times (IPL): Stats
Padikkal scored a 24-ball 40 for RCB (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Rashid Khan has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal 5 times (IPL): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 30, 2026
08:58 pm
What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the right-arm wrist-spinner dismiss the set southpaw in the 14th over. With Padikkal's dismissal, RCB were reduced to 126/7. Here are further details and stats.

Information

Rashid gets the vital wicket of Padikkal

Padikkal scored a 24-ball 40 for RCB. He smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes. Padikkal was looking good for a fifty but was out at a crucial moment during RCB's innings. He was deprived of strike for a while before Rashid breached through his defense.

Stats

Padikkal averages 7.6 against Rashid

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now dismissed Padikkal 5 times across 8 innings in the IPL. The southpaw has scored 38 runs from 41 balls with his strike rate being 92.68. Padikkal averages 7.6 against Rashid. He has faced 17 dot balls besides managing to hit two sixes and a four.

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