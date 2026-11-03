Devon Conway ruled out of 1st ODI against India: Details
What's the story
New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first ODI against India, which gets underway on November 4 in Auckland, after suffering a concussion. The injury was sustained during a training session at Eden Park on Tuesday, when he collided with teammate Matt Henry while attempting to catch the ball. Both players received immediate medical attention and underwent head injury assessments, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
Injury update
Both players will continue to be monitored: NZC
While Henry's condition is being monitored, Conway was taken to the hospital for further examination.
The tests confirmed that he had indeed suffered a concussion.
"Both players will continue to be monitored and their involvement in the ODI series against India will be updated in due course," NZC said in a statement about the incident and its aftermath.
Team challenges
Other players sidelined due to injuries
The injury to Conway adds to New Zealand's growing list of fitness concerns ahead of the ODI series.
Batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have already been ruled out due to their respective injuries.
Chapman is rehabilitating from a hamstring issue while Ravindra is yet to recover from a shoulder problem.
Squad changes
Changes in New Zealand's ODI squad
In light of these injuries, New Zealand have made some changes to their squad for the first three ODIs.
Tim Seifert, who recently scored over 90 runs against India in a T20I match, was named as Ravindra's replacement and is now part of the ODI squad.
Henry Nicholls has also been added to the team for the first three matches, while Dean Foxcroft will join them for the fourth and fifth ODIs.
Squads
New Zealand's updated ODI squad vs India
First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (unavailable for 1st match), Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
Last two ODIs: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.