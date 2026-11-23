Devon Conway slams his fourth Test fifty vs India: Stats
What's the story
Star New Zealand opener Devon Conway struck a fine half-century in the third innings of the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. He scored 65 runs in NZ's attempt to play out the last four sessions of the game. Conway batted brilliantly in the final session of Day 4, ending the day unbeaten at 59. However, he could not add much on Day 5.
Knock
A fine hand from the opener
India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand.
In response, the Kiwis lost their skipper and opener, Tom Latham, for a duck.
However, Conway took the innings forward with a 60-run stand with Henry Nicholls (31).
The former then added 72 runs with Rachin Ravindra (37) before falling to Washington Sundar.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Conway hit seven fours in his 65 off 165 balls.
The veteran now owns eight tons and 14 half-centuries in Test cricket, as per Cricinfo.
The left-handed batter has raced to 2,830 from 37 matches at an average of 42.23.
369 of his runs have come in five Tests versus India at 36.90. This was his fourth fifty in this regard.
He now has 1,230 runs across 16 home Tests at 43.92 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).