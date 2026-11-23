Conway hit seven fours in his 65 off 165 balls.

The veteran now owns eight tons and 14 half-centuries in Test cricket, as per Cricinfo.

The left-handed batter has raced to 2,830 from 37 matches at an average of 42.23.

369 of his runs have come in five Tests versus India at 36.90. This was his fourth fifty in this regard.

He now has 1,230 runs across 16 home Tests at 43.92 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).