Devon Conway hammers his fifth Test half-century versus India: Stats
What's the story
Team New Zealand has strengthened its position in the second Test against India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. At stumps on day three, they were 133/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to a massive 243 runs. Devon Conway was NZ's star batter of the day, scoring his second half-century of the series. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Batting display
Partnership between Conway and Ravindra strengthens New Zealand's position
Responding to NZ's first innings score of 356/10, India were bowled out for 246 runs.
NZ's second innings was off to a poor start with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Tom Latham for eight.
Conway, however, took the innings forward with vital stands alongside Henry Nicholls (22) and Rachin Ravindra (46*).
These partnerships helped New Zealand extend their lead further on day three of the match.
Conway was eventually dismissed for 51 off 97 balls, hitting six boundaries in the process.
Washington Sundar trapped him.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Conway now owns eight tons and 15 half-centuries in Test cricket, as per Cricinfo.
The left-handed batter has raced to 2,912 from 38 matches at an average of 42.20.
451 of his runs have come in six Tests versus India at 37.58.
This was his fifth fifty in this regard. He now has 1,312 runs across 17 home Tests at 43.73 (100s: 4, 50s: 7).