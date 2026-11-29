Responding to NZ's first innings score of 356/10, India were bowled out for 246 runs.

NZ's second innings was off to a poor start with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Tom Latham for eight.

Conway, however, took the innings forward with vital stands alongside Henry Nicholls (22) and Rachin Ravindra (46*).

These partnerships helped New Zealand extend their lead further on day three of the match.

Conway was eventually dismissed for 51 off 97 balls, hitting six boundaries in the process.

Washington Sundar trapped him.