BPL: Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after collapsing 

Mahbub Ali Zaki, the assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals, passed away on Saturday. He collapsed just minutes before his team's match against Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) . The incident took place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and left everyone present in shock. Despite immediate medical attention and CPR by team staff and doctors, he was pronounced dead at Al Haramain Hospital, as Cricbuzz.

Community response Zaki's sudden collapse shocks cricketing community The news of Zaki's sudden collapse sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. Players from various BPL teams, including Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals, rushed to Al Haramain Hospital as soon as they heard about the incident. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed Zaki's death.

Career highlights Zaki's contributions to Bangladesh cricket Zaki, a former fast bowler, had an illustrious career in the National Cricket Championship and Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He played for top clubs like Abahani and Dhanmondi. After retiring from professional cricket, he dedicated his life to coaching and player development. He joined BCB in 2008 as a High-Performance coach and significantly contributed to the growth of pace bowling in Bangladesh.

BCB statement BCB expresses condolences over Zaki's demise In a heartfelt statement, the BCB expressed its deepest condolences over Zaki's death. "The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26," it said. The board also praised his dedication and invaluable contribution to fast bowling development in Bangladesh cricket.

Twitter Post Condolences! The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.



He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in… pic.twitter.com/KVv9FwrWOF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025