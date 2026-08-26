Dhananjaya de Silva gets past 2,000 runs in home Tests
What's the story
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva has completed 2,000 Test runs at home. The right-handed batter reached the landmark on Day 4 of the second Test against India in Colombo. De Silva, who was dismissed for 8 in his first outing, reached the landmark with his 18th run in Sri Lanka's second innings. Here we look at his record and stats.
Stats
An average of 38-plus at home
As per Cricinfo, de Silva got to 2,000 runs in his 32nd Test in Sri Lanka.
However, his average of 38-plus across 58 innings is the worst among the 14 Lankan batters with at least 2,000 runs in home matches.
De Silva has smashed six tons and eight fifties in home Test matches.
The batter has also bagged six ducks in this regard.
Career
Here are his career numbers
Coming to his overall numbers, de Silva has over 4,40 runs from 69 Tests, with his average being around 39. His tally includes 13 tons and 20 half-centuries.
The veteran batter has a hundred and a fifty across 12 innings against India.
Albeit in a losing cause, he made 59 off 151 balls in the fourth innings of the series opener.