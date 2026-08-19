Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 14th 50-plus score (home Tests)

De Silva, who could only manage a 41-ball 21 in his first outing, performed much better on the final day.

Batting at five, DDS built a solid 95-run stand with Sonal Dinusha, taking the Lankans past 100 after losing four wickets inside 50 runs.

Meanwhile, de Silva's stay was cut short by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

The Lankans were 142/5 at the time of his dismissal.