Dhananjaya de Silva slams 14th Test century, completes 4,500 runs

SL later had a turbulent start, losing Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dinesh Chandimal in successive overs.

However, Udara and Kamindu lifted the Lankans from 12/2. While the former also departed, Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) guided SL to 114/3 before stumps.

While Mendis departed the next morning, de Silva added a century stand with Kusal Mendis, which took SL past 250.