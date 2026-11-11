Dhananjaya de Silva slams 14th Test century, completes 4,500 runs
What's the story
Dhananjaya de Silva put Sri Lanka in the driving seat in the first innings of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Lankans were down to 12/2 in response to 434/9d on Day 1. While Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Udara rescued them, de Silva completed his ton the following day. Here are the key stats.
Knock
De Silva adds century stand with Kusal Mendis
SL later had a turbulent start, losing Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dinesh Chandimal in successive overs.
However, Udara and Kamindu lifted the Lankans from 12/2. While the former also departed, Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) guided SL to 114/3 before stumps.
While Mendis departed the next morning, de Silva added a century stand with Kusal Mendis, which took SL past 250.
Numbers
De Silva's 14th Test century
De Silva brought up his 14th Test century off 151 balls in the 70th over. He duly reduced SL's deficit in the post-lunch session alongside Kusal.
De Silva, playing his 70th Test, also completed 4,500 runs in the format. His tally also includes 20 half-centuries.
Notably, four of de Silva's Test tons have come against Pakistan. He averages over 65 in this regard.