Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 13th hundred in Tests: Stats

Runs

4th fifty-plus score versus West Indies

Playing his 66th match (116 innings), de Silva has raced to 4,253 runs at an average of 39.74. He struck his 13th century (50s: 19). As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed 500 fours during the course of his knock. Versus West Indies, de Silva has amassed 481 runs from 7 matches at 43.72. He clocked his 2nd hundred against WI (50s: 2). Meanwhile, this was de Silva's 7th century in away matches (home of opposition). He also has 12 fifties. He owns 2,359 runs in away matches from 36 matches (62 innings) at 40.67.