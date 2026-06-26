Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 13th hundred in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva has been rock steady with a superb hundred, helping his team recover from a mid-innings collapse against West Indies on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Antigua. De Silva's innings came after Dinesh Chandimal had earlier contributed with a solid 54. De Silva arrived when Sri Lanka were 42/3. He shared a 68-run stand alongside Chandimal. Sri Lanka were reduced to 110/5 with Chandimal and Kusal Mendis departing. De Silva fought back to thwart WI.
Pair
De Silva, Dinusha lead Sri Lanka's recovery
De Silva's innings provided much-needed stability to Sri Lanka's batting effort. He and Chandimal had earlier shared a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket before Sonal Dinusha joined him for an impressive partnership of 94 runs by tea time. After tea, Dinusha perished with the pair having put on 99 runs. Since then, de Silva has added a 30-plus stand alongside Milan Priyanath Rathnayake. He completed his century in the 57th over, taking 150 balls and hammering 15 fours.
Information
A knock of 120 from de Silva's blade
De Silva perished for a score of 120. He was dismissed by Jayden Seales in the 65th over. Notably, de Silva and Rathnayake added 68 runs for the 7th wicket which deflated the West Indies.
Runs
4th fifty-plus score versus West Indies
Playing his 66th match (116 innings), de Silva has raced to 4,253 runs at an average of 39.74. He struck his 13th century (50s: 19). As per ESPNcricinfo, he surpassed 500 fours during the course of his knock. Versus West Indies, de Silva has amassed 481 runs from 7 matches at 43.72. He clocked his 2nd hundred against WI (50s: 2). Meanwhile, this was de Silva's 7th century in away matches (home of opposition). He also has 12 fifties. He owns 2,359 runs in away matches from 36 matches (62 innings) at 40.67.
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30th century for de Silva in FC cricket
De Silva clocked his 30th century in First-Class cricket. From 158 matches (271 innings), de Silva has raced past 10,400 runs at 41-plus (10,413). Besides 30 hundreds, he also owns 51 fifties.