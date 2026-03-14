MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad smash bowlers in CSK nets: Watch

After a couple of disappointing seasons, CSK is now targeting a record sixth IPL trophy. The squad is a mix of experienced players and young talent, with the addition of Sanju Samson further strengthening their lineup. The early practice sessions by Dhoni and Gaikwad highlight the team's determination and serious approach toward the upcoming season.

Match schedule

CSK's schedule for IPL 2026

CSK will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. The first phase of the tournament, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, will run from March 28 to April 12, with 20 matches scheduled across 10 cities. During this phase, CSK will also play home matches in Chennai against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals as they aim to make a strong start to their IPL 2026 campaign.