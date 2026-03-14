MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad smash bowlers in CSK nets: Watch
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2026 season with an early training camp. The focus is on fitness and helping new players settle into the squad. A video shared by CSK on social media shows veteran star MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad batting together in the nets, smashing bowlers during practice. The footage has gone viral online, giving supporters a glimpse of the duo's strong form ahead of the new season.
Team dynamics
CSK's approach for IPL 2026
After a couple of disappointing seasons, CSK is now targeting a record sixth IPL trophy. The squad is a mix of experienced players and young talent, with the addition of Sanju Samson further strengthening their lineup. The early practice sessions by Dhoni and Gaikwad highlight the team's determination and serious approach toward the upcoming season.
Match schedule
CSK's schedule for IPL 2026
CSK will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. The first phase of the tournament, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, will run from March 28 to April 12, with 20 matches scheduled across 10 cities. During this phase, CSK will also play home matches in Chennai against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals as they aim to make a strong start to their IPL 2026 campaign.
Squad
A look at CSK's final squad for IPL 2026
CSK, who finished last in IPL 2025, traded out Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja to acquire Samson from Rajasthan Royals for ₹18 crore. Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, R Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, and Mukesh Choudhary. Players bought: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Zak Foulkes, and Aman Khan.
Twitter Post
Duo!
In sync. Firing in tandem!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2026
Rutu & Thala, for you 💛#WhistlePodu #AnbudenDiaries pic.twitter.com/SJCOQiFnMF