'15-year-old kid smashing everybody': Dhruv Jurel on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

In a recent interview with Aakash Chopra, Jurel heaped praise on Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent.

"He deserves all the praise. What he does is something you can't even dream of. A 15-year-old kid smashing everybody. It's just WOW," Jurel said.

Jurel also spoke about the pressure of batting alongside Sooryavanshi.

He said, "In the Powerplay, he keeps smashing, and watching him, you feel that if we get a chance, we should also start hitting, because he just keeps smashing."