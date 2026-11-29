Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian with a better Test score in New Zealand while batting at seven or lower than Jurel's 88.

The former made 118 in the 2014 Wellington match.

Jurel also became just the first Asian batter and fifth player overall with multiple 75-plus scores while batting at seven or lower in an away Test series in New Zealand.

He has joined Australia's Adam Gilchrist, Australia's Damien Martyn, England's Matt Prior, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock on this list.