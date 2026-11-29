Dhruv Jurel scripts these milestones in NZ Test sereis
What's the story
Dhruv Jurel has made a significant mark in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a gritty 88 on Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Jurel also hit 78 off 79 balls in the season opener, which marked his maiden Test outing on New Zealand soil. On this note, we look at the records Jurel has scripted in the ongoing Test series.
Record
Jurel joins More and Dhoni on this list
Jurel's Christchurch innings made him the third Indian batter to score multiple Test half-centuries while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand, as per Cricinfo.
The other two are Kiran More and MS Dhoni.
More had scored two fifties during India's 1990 tour of New Zealand, while Dhoni boasts three fifties at these positions across different tours.
Feat
Jurel only behind Rahane
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian with a better Test score in New Zealand while batting at seven or lower than Jurel's 88.
The former made 118 in the 2014 Wellington match.
Jurel also became just the first Asian batter and fifth player overall with multiple 75-plus scores while batting at seven or lower in an away Test series in New Zealand.
He has joined Australia's Adam Gilchrist, Australia's Damien Martyn, England's Matt Prior, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock on this list.
Partnership
Jurel, Brar break 27-year-old partnership record
Alongside pacer Gurnoor Brar, Jurel broke a 27-year-old partnership record on New Zealand soil.
Together, they added 64 runs for the ninth wicket in the second Test, surpassing India's previous ninth-wicket record in New Zealand of 61 runs set by Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad in 1999.
Against a relentless New Zealand pace attack, Brar held his ground for 46 balls to score a crucial 10 runs.