Dhruv Jurel slams his 7th fifty in 50th IPL appearance

Knock

A quality knock from Jurel's blade

Jurel joined Sooryavanshi and laid a foundation for a mammoth score with a 112-run stand off 62 balls. Jurel scored 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting one six and 8 fours. He rotated the strike and also hit aggressive shots when needed. In the 13th over, Jurel got to his fifty with a four before perishing right thereafter. RR ended up scoring 228/6.