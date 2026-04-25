Dhruv Jurel slams his 7th fifty in 50th IPL appearance
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Dhruv Jurel scored a fine half-century versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Notably, Jurel marked his 50th IPL appearance. Jurel, who has only played in RR colors, came to crease when RR were 40/1. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
A quality knock from Jurel's blade
Jurel joined Sooryavanshi and laid a foundation for a mammoth score with a 112-run stand off 62 balls. Jurel scored 51 runs off 35 balls, hitting one six and 8 fours. He rotated the strike and also hit aggressive shots when needed. In the 13th over, Jurel got to his fifty with a four before perishing right thereafter. RR ended up scoring 228/6.
Stats
Jurel gets past 1,000 T20 runs; hammers his 7th fifty
With this effort, Jurel has raced to 912 runs from 50 matches (43 innings) at 29.41. He is the 11th batter for RR to surpass 900 IPL runs. Jurel also clocked his 7th fifty. In 8 matches this season, he has amassed 232 runs at 33.14 (50s: 3). Notably, Jurel has surpassed 1,000 T20 runs (1,016) from 64 matches (54 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.