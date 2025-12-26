Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey slams 2nd successive hundred in VHT: Stats

Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey was once again amongst the runs in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy . Shorey scored an unbeaten 109 for his side against Hyderabad in an Elite Group B clash at the Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot. His effort helped Vidarbha get to 365/5 in 50 overs. Notably, this was his 2nd successive hundred in the ongoing season.

Summary Shorey shines for Vidarbha with unbeaten century Aman Mokhade (82) and Yash Rathod (68) added 148 runs for the opening wicket. After Mokhade's dismissal, Rathod also perished shortly thereafter, leaving Vidarbha at 168/2. Shorey, who walked in at number three, added 140 runs for the 3rd wicket alongside Samarth R (63). His exploits at the death helped Vidarbha get to 365/5. Nachiket Bhute chipped in as well (20 from 8 balls).

Campaign Successive hundreds for Shorey in VHT 2025-26 season Shorey faced 77 balls for his score of 109*. He smashed six sixes and nine fours, striking at 141.56. He is currently the top scorer this season with 245 runs from two matches. Notably, he smashed 110 runs versus Bengal in his side's opening contest on Wednesday. Despite helping Vidarbha score 382/5, Bengal went on to complete a record chase (383/7).

Information 8th century in List A cricket for Shorey With this knock of 109* versus Hyderabad, Shorey has raced to 2,957 runs in List A cricket from 74 matches. He averages over 43. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 8th century in 50 overs cricket (50s: 19).

Do you know? An average of 44.17 in his VHT career Shorey, who earlier used to play for Delhi, owns 2,783 runs in his VHT career across 70 games (69 innings). He averages 44.17. All of his 8 List A tons have come in this tournament. He also owns 17 fifties.