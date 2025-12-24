Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal attain records with 383-run chase in VHT

Easwaran shone with 71 as Bengal won in VHT (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

By Rajdeep Saha 07:34 pm Dec 24, 202507:34 pm

Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal chased down a 383-run target set by Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). The Elite Group B, Round 1 clash between the two teams in Rajkot, saw Vidarbha score 382/5 in 50 overs. In response, Bengal shone in the chase and got the job done with 7 balls to spare. Bengal scored 383/7 in 48.5 overs. Here are the details.