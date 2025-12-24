Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal attain records with 383-run chase in VHT
What's the story
Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal chased down a 383-run target set by Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). The Elite Group B, Round 1 clash between the two teams in Rajkot, saw Vidarbha score 382/5 in 50 overs. In response, Bengal shone in the chase and got the job done with 7 balls to spare. Bengal scored 383/7 in 48.5 overs. Here are the details.
Summary
A look at the match summary
Vidarbha got to 382/5, riding on centuries from Aman Mokhade (110) and Dhruv Shorey (136). Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dube shone with breezy cameos in the end. In response, Bengal had several contributors with the bat. Openers Abishek Porel (56) and Easwaran (71) laid the foundation. Sudip Kumar Gharami (68) and Shahbaz Ahmed (71) chipped in thereafter. Akash Deep's 24-ball 38* played a role.
Do you know?
2nd-highest score for Bengal in VHT
As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now Bengal's 2nd-highest score in India's premier domestic 50-over competition. Bengal's best score in VHT remains 426/4 versus Services in November 2022.
Top chases
Joint 3rd-highest chase in VHT history
This is now the joint 3rd-highest chase in the tournament's history. The highest chase in VHT was posted on December 24, 2025, Karnataka (413/5) surpassed Jharkhand's 412/9. The 2nd-highest chase remains Andhra's successful chase of 384 against Goa in the 2011-12 season. Bengal equaled Karnataka for the joint 3rd-highest chase. Karnataka (383/3) toppled Mumbai's 382/4 in the 2024-25 VHT season.