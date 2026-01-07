'Cricket deserves truth': Ridhima Pathak breaks silence on BPL exit
What's the story
Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak has responded to reports of her removal from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) presentation panel. Local media had reported that she was dropped before arriving in Bangladesh, where she was set to host the Dhaka leg of this year's BPL. However, Pathak has clarified that she chose to pull out of the T20 league due to current political tensions.
Clarification
Pathak clarifies her decision on social media
In a statement on social media, Pathak addressed the rumors of her removal from BPL. She said, "In the last few hours, there's been a narrative suggesting I was 'dropped' from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out." She emphasized her commitment to integrity and clarity in cricket, saying, "Cricket deserves truth. Period."
Changes
BPL introduces major changes amid political tensions
The BPL authorities have made significant changes to this season's presentation and commentary panels. Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, along with veteran commentators Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough, have joined the league. Pathak was originally supposed to join them. However, she will no longer be attending due to her decision amid the ongoing political climate between India and Bangladesh.
Suspension
Bangladesh suspends IPL 2026 broadcast amid political tensions
The development comes after the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. This was in response to the BCCI releasing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The IPL is set to begin on March 26. The Bangladesh cricket board also requested the ICC to move its 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches out of India.
Rejection
ICC rejects BCB's request to shift T20 World Cup matches
In the latest development, the ICC has rejected the BCB's request to shift their World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. The decision was reportedly made during a virtual call between the two bodies on Tuesday. The ICC has told BCB that the team will have to play its T20 World Cup matches in India or risk forfeiting points.