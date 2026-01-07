'Cricket deserves truth': Ridhima Pathak breaks silence on BPL exit

Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak has responded to reports of her removal from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) presentation panel. Local media had reported that she was dropped before arriving in Bangladesh, where she was set to host the Dhaka leg of this year's BPL. However, Pathak has clarified that she chose to pull out of the T20 league due to current political tensions.

Clarification Pathak clarifies her decision on social media In a statement on social media, Pathak addressed the rumors of her removal from BPL. She said, "In the last few hours, there's been a narrative suggesting I was 'dropped' from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out." She emphasized her commitment to integrity and clarity in cricket, saying, "Cricket deserves truth. Period."

Changes BPL introduces major changes amid political tensions The BPL authorities have made significant changes to this season's presentation and commentary panels. Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, along with veteran commentators Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough, have joined the league. Pathak was originally supposed to join them. However, she will no longer be attending due to her decision amid the ongoing political climate between India and Bangladesh.

Suspension Bangladesh suspends IPL 2026 broadcast amid political tensions The development comes after the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. This was in response to the BCCI releasing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The IPL is set to begin on March 26. The Bangladesh cricket board also requested the ICC to move its 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches out of India.