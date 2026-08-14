Dinesh Chandimal averages 50 versus India in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka and India are set to clash for the 1st Test of the two-match series, starting Saturday, August 15. The Galle International Stadium, Galle, will host the first encounter. The Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, will play home to the 2nd match, starting August 23. All eyes will be on veteran Sri Lankan ace Dinesh Chandimal. We decode his key numbers.
Vs India
How has Chandimal performed versus India?
As per Cricinfo, in 8 matches versus the Indian cricket team, Chandimal has amassed 750 runs at 50.
He has hammered two centuries and three fifties with the best of 164.
On home soil, Chandimal has 384 runs from 5 matches versus India at 42.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
In India, he owns 366 runs at 61 from three matches (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Overall numbers
A look at Chandimal's overall numbers
Overall in Test cricket, Chandimal has played 92 matches (165 innings). He owns 6,530 runs at 43.53.
In addition to 16 tons, Chandimal has belted 36 fifties.
3,126 of his runs have come in 41 home matches (72 innings) at 48.84 (100s: 10, 50s: 14).
Meanwhile, Chandimal owns 13,837 runs in First-Class cricket from 190 matches (317 innings) at 48.89 (100s: 38, 50s: 69).