Dinesh Chandimal averages 50 versus India in Test cricket: Stats

As per Cricinfo, in 8 matches versus the Indian cricket team, Chandimal has amassed 750 runs at 50.

He has hammered two centuries and three fifties with the best of 164.

On home soil, Chandimal has 384 runs from 5 matches versus India at 42.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

In India, he owns 366 runs at 61 from three matches (100s: 1, 50s: 2).