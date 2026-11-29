Despite his injury history, Jamieson feels he is "in a good spot."

He said that "under bowling" in the first Test has made it easier for him.

Though the pacer got just one wicket in the opening game, he delivered 31 overs.

"So yeah, feel in a good spot. It's been nice to sort of have a run of games under my belt. And just, yeah, just feeling ready to play at the moment," Jamieson said.