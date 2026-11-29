Christchurch Test: Kyle Jamieson emphasizes discipline for pacers
What's the story
New Zealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson has emphasized the importance of discipline for fast bowlers in the ongoing second Test against India at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Following the end of Day 3, Jamieson threw light on the track conditions. "You've just got to sort of play the game that's in front of you," he said when asked about potential rain on the last two days of the Christchurch Test against India. The match is crucial as New Zealand were effectively 243 for 3 in their second innings after three days of play.
Player status
Jamieson on his fitness
Despite his injury history, Jamieson feels he is "in a good spot."
He said that "under bowling" in the first Test has made it easier for him.
Though the pacer got just one wicket in the opening game, he delivered 31 overs.
"So yeah, feel in a good spot. It's been nice to sort of have a run of games under my belt. And just, yeah, just feeling ready to play at the moment," Jamieson said.
Bowling analysis
On bowling India out for 246
In the ongoing Christchurch Test, India have batted once with New Zealand's bowlers putting up a strong fight.
Jamieson was New Zealand's most successful bowler in the innings with figures of 25.1-7-69-4.
He spoke about his experience of bowling India out for 246 runs, saying it was tricky to find false shots but they stayed patient and managed to hang in there.
"I guess the ball was kind of responding off the surface; you weren't just going to blast out [the opposition] and grab the last three or four wickets pretty quick."
Weather impact
Pitch conditions at Hagley Oval
Jamieson also shared his thoughts on the pitch conditions at Hagley Oval.
He said there was still enough bounce and sideways movement even with an old ball.
He added, "I think we sort of found today, like, even with the old ball, if you still hit a good enough area and it was sort of in that off stump to fourth-fifth-stump channel, there was still enough there. There was still a little bit of bounce, still a little bit of sideways movement."
As for potential rain on the last two days of play in Christchurch, Jamieson said it could influence their decision to declare with enough time to bowl India out again.