Which bowler has dismissed Ben Stokes most times in Tests?

The fifth and final Test of the ongoing 2025/26 Ashes series saw Australia's Mitchell Starc maintain his dominance over England skipper Ben Stokes . The left-arm speedster dismissed Stokes for a record 14th time in Tests on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Starc is now the bowler to trap Stokes most times in Test cricket. Have a look at this list.

#1 Mitchell Starc (Australia): 14 dismissals As mentioned, Starc is now the most successful bowler against Stokes in Test cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie pacer has dismissed Stokes a total of 14 times across 30 Test innings. The latter has managed 225 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 16.07. Notably, 302 of the total 409 balls bowled by Starc to Stokes have been dots.

#2 R Ashwin (India): 13 dismissals In Sydney, Starc broke a tie with India's Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian spinner trapped Stokes 13 times across 29 Test innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes scored 253 runs at a modest average of 19.46 against Ashwin in the format. He played as many as 514 dot balls. Despite being a spinner, Ashwin conceded 5 sixes to Stokes in Test cricket.