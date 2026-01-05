LOADING...
Which bowler has dismissed Ben Stokes most times in Tests?
Starc has now dismissed Stokes 14 times in Tests

By Parth Dhall
Jan 05, 2026
08:26 pm
The fifth and final Test of the ongoing 2025/26 Ashes series saw Australia's Mitchell Starc maintain his dominance over England skipper Ben Stokes. The left-arm speedster dismissed Stokes for a record 14th time in Tests on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Starc is now the bowler to trap Stokes most times in Test cricket. Have a look at this list.

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 14 dismissals

As mentioned, Starc is now the most successful bowler against Stokes in Test cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie pacer has dismissed Stokes a total of 14 times across 30 Test innings. The latter has managed 225 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 16.07. Notably, 302 of the total 409 balls bowled by Starc to Stokes have been dots.

R Ashwin (India): 13 dismissals

In Sydney, Starc broke a tie with India's Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian spinner trapped Stokes 13 times across 29 Test innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes scored 253 runs at a modest average of 19.46 against Ashwin in the format. He played as many as 514 dot balls. Despite being a spinner, Ashwin conceded 5 sixes to Stokes in Test cricket.

Nathan Lyon (Australia): 10 dismissals

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is the only other player with 10 dismissals against Stokes in Test cricket. However, Stokes has also found some success against the Aussie off-spinner, scoring 433 runs across 33 Ashes innings (43 fours and 16 sixes).