Starc surpasses Ashwin by dismissing Stokes for 14th time (Tests) 

Starc Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has created a new record in Test cricket by dismissing England's Test captain Ben Stokes for the 14th time. The left-arm bowler achieved this feat during the fifth and final Test match of the ongoing Ashes series at Sydney Cricket Ground. Stokes, who was out for duck, was caught behind by Alex Carey after facing just 11 balls in his innings. Starc has now become the bowler to trap Stokes most times in Test cricket.

Record breaker Starc surpasses Ashwin's record for most dismissals of Stokes With this dismissal, Starc has now dismissed Stokes a total of 14 times across 30 Test innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The latter has just managed 225 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 16.07. As mentioned, Starc has become the most successful Test bowler against Stokes. The previous record was held by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had dismissed him 13 times.

Dismissal tally Other bowlers with several dismissals of Stokes Following Starc and Ashwin, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Stokes 10 times in Test cricket while Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has done so eight times. Meanwhile, eight of Stokes's dismissals against Starc have been recorded Down Under - the most for any bowler. In the ongoing series, Starc dismissed the southpaw for the fifth time.

Wicket count Starc's wicket tally in ongoing Ashes series The wicket of Stokes on Monday was Starc's 28th dismissal in the ongoing series. He averages a stunning 17-plus in Ashes 2025-26 (5W: 2). No other bowler has managed to touch the 20-wicket mark. Meanwhile, the England skipper has managed just 183 runs across nine innings in the ongoing series at 20.33. The tally includes two fifties.