Starc surpasses Ashwin by dismissing Stokes for 14th time (Tests)
What's the story
Starc Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has created a new record in Test cricket by dismissing England's Test captain Ben Stokes for the 14th time. The left-arm bowler achieved this feat during the fifth and final Test match of the ongoing Ashes series at Sydney Cricket Ground. Stokes, who was out for duck, was caught behind by Alex Carey after facing just 11 balls in his innings. Starc has now become the bowler to trap Stokes most times in Test cricket.
Record breaker
Starc surpasses Ashwin's record for most dismissals of Stokes
With this dismissal, Starc has now dismissed Stokes a total of 14 times across 30 Test innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The latter has just managed 225 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 16.07. As mentioned, Starc has become the most successful Test bowler against Stokes. The previous record was held by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had dismissed him 13 times.
Dismissal tally
Other bowlers with several dismissals of Stokes
Following Starc and Ashwin, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Stokes 10 times in Test cricket while Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has done so eight times. Meanwhile, eight of Stokes's dismissals against Starc have been recorded Down Under - the most for any bowler. In the ongoing series, Starc dismissed the southpaw for the fifth time.
Wicket count
Starc's wicket tally in ongoing Ashes series
The wicket of Stokes on Monday was Starc's 28th dismissal in the ongoing series. He averages a stunning 17-plus in Ashes 2025-26 (5W: 2). No other bowler has managed to touch the 20-wicket mark. Meanwhile, the England skipper has managed just 183 runs across nine innings in the ongoing series at 20.33. The tally includes two fifties.
Summary
How has the match proceeded?
Batting first in the contest, England were reeling at 57/3 when Joe Root and Harry Brook (84) steadied the ship and helped England finish Day 1 at 211/3. The duo added 169 runs in partnership before Brook departed on Day 3. As Stokes could not do much, England went from 226/3 to 229/5. Nevertheless, Root took England forward with a further 94-run stand with Jamie Smith (46). He brought up his second hundred of the series during his stay.