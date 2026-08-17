All-round numbers that define Ravindra Jadeja's stature in Tests
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fifth Indian to complete 350 wickets in Test matches. The left-arm spinner reached this landmark on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. As Jadeja has also made a mark with the bat, he became just the fourth all-rounder to complete the Test double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets. Here we compare his stats among the greatest spin-bowling all-rounders in history.
Career stats
Best strike rate among left-arm spinners
Jadeja has been a key all-rounder for India in Tests since his debut in 2012.
He has now completed 351 wickets across 90 Tests.
His average of 25.06 is the second-best for an Indian with over 235 Test wickets, as per Cricinfo.
The left-arm spinner also boasts of 15 five-wicket hauls and three match hauls of 10 wickets each.
His ability to bowl quick overs is another highlight of his game.
His strike rate of 58 is the best among left-arm spinners with at least 150 Test wickets.
Elite club
Better numbers than the greats
With the bat, Jadeja has recorded 4,108 Test runs at a fine average of 38.03. His tally includes six tons and 28 fifties.
Kapil Dev (434 wickets and 5,248 runs), Ian Botham (5,200 runs and 383 wickets), and Daniel Vettori (4,531 runs and 362 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the Test double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets.
Jadeja is the only one on this list with a 34-plus batting average and a sub-28 bowling average.
Feat
Among the best lower-order batters
3,872 of Jadeja's Test runs have come while batting at six or lower.
His average of 39.51 is the third-best among batters with as many or more runs than Jadeja in these positions.
MS Dhoni takes fourth place on this list with an average of 37.73.
Jadeja averages 38.52 at six of lower while batting away from home (38.52).
Among Indians with at least 1,000 runs in this regard, only VVS Laxman (49.72) has a better average.
Home games
Third-best bowling average in home Tests
Having scalped 256 wickets in India, Jadeja boasts the third-best bowling average among players with at least 200 wickets in home Tests (20.95).
His average is even better than the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (21.57) and Anil Kumble (24.88) on this list.
Jadeja also owns the fifth-best batting average (40.46) among players with 2,000-plus while operating at six or lower in home Tests.
Conclusion
Is Jadeja really the greatest?
Though Jadeja often carries the tag of a bowling all-rounder, numbers suggest that the veteran is among the best lower-order batters in Test history (across conditions).
In home Tests, he has been more lethal than some of the legendary specialist bowlers.
Hence, it won't be wrong to state that Jadeja is the best all-rounder in the history of the longest format, at least in terms of numbers.