All-round numbers that define Ravindra Jadeja's stature in Tests

Jadeja has been a key all-rounder for India in Tests since his debut in 2012.

He has now completed 351 wickets across 90 Tests.

His average of 25.06 is the second-best for an Indian with over 235 Test wickets, as per Cricinfo.

The left-arm spinner also boasts of 15 five-wicket hauls and three match hauls of 10 wickets each.

His ability to bowl quick overs is another highlight of his game.

His strike rate of 58 is the best among left-arm spinners with at least 150 Test wickets.