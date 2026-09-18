Shree Charani: Dissecting her golden WT20I run in 2026

The one against Japan was Charani's third four-wicket haul across 21 WT20Is in 2026, as per Cricinfo.

With this spell, the Indian became the first bowler from a Full Member nation to complete 40 WT20I wickets in a calendar year.

She has now raced to 43 scalps at an average of 10.93 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (56 in 2025) and Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe (50 in 2024) are the only bowlers with more WT20I scalps in a year.