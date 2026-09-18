Shree Charani: Dissecting her golden WT20I run in 2026
What's the story
Extending her golden run in the Women's T20I format, Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani bagged four wickets in the quarterfinal match against Japan at the Asian Games 2026. The match was held at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Charani claimed her career-best figures of 4/10 in four overs, including an impressive 20 dot balls. Thanks to her brilliance, India bundled Japan out for 57 before chasing down the target in five overs. On this note, we look at Charani's golden run in WT20Is this year.
Feat
First bowler with this feat
The one against Japan was Charani's third four-wicket haul across 21 WT20Is in 2026, as per Cricinfo.
With this spell, the Indian became the first bowler from a Full Member nation to complete 40 WT20I wickets in a calendar year.
She has now raced to 43 scalps at an average of 10.93 and an economy rate of 5.92.
Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (56 in 2025) and Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe (50 in 2024) are the only bowlers with more WT20I scalps in a year.
Campaign
Record-breaking run in WT20 World Cup
Charani was brilliant at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which took place in England.
The young left-arm spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker, having claimed 14 wickets from five matches at 8.35. Her economy rate was 5.85.
No other bowler could even touch the 12-wicket mark.
Charani also tallied the second-most wickets by a bowler in a WT20 WC edition.
She is only behind New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who recorded 15 scalps in the 2024 event.
Asia Cup
Most wickets in Women's Asia Cup
Charani made the ball talk in the recent Women's T20 Asia Cup as well, playing a vital role in India's triumphant campaign.
She finished with a tally of 12 scalps at just 5.88 from 5 matches. Her economy rate was 3.65.
Having claimed 4/20 in the final versus Sri Lanka, Charani became just the third bowler to claim a four-fer in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final.
Deepti Sharma (14) was the only bowler with more wickets in the tourney than Charani.
Information
Here are her overall numbers
From 31 WT20I matches, Charani now owns 58 scalps at 13.08. Her ER reads 6.53. Overall, she now owns four four-fers in the format, with the 4/10 against Japan being her career-best figures. This was her maiden outing against Japan.