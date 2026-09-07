A look at double-centurions in Duleep Trophy final
What's the story
Indian batter Ishan Kishan shattered records with his double-century in the 2026 Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. The East Zone captain batted with authority against South Zone throughout his marathon knock, hitting 30 fours and 7 sixes. Ishan, scoring 270 off 334 balls, now has the second-highest individual score in the Duleep Trophy final. Have a look at the double-centurions.
#1
Raman Lamba: 320 vs West Zone, 1987/88
The late Raman Lamba remains the only player to score a triple-century in the Duleep Trophy final.
He scored a record-setting 320 for North Zone in the 1987/88 final against West Zone. Having batted for 720 minutes, the North Zone batter faced 471 deliveries, hitting 30 fours and 6 sixes.
Lamba propelled North Zone to 868 in response to West Zone's 444.
#2
Ishan Kishan: 270 vs South Zone, 2026/27
As mentioned, Ishan's 270 against South Zone is now the second-highest score in a Duleep Trophy final.
Starting the second day unbeaten on 111, he went on to dominate the South Zone attack before being dismissed in the final over. His 334-ball knock included 30 fours and 7 sixes.
It was also Ishan's first double-century in the Duleep Trophy.
#3
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 265 vs South Zone, 2022/23
The 2022/23 Duleep Trophy final saw Yashasvi Jaiswal power West Zone to victory from the jaws of defeat.
Batting first in Coimbatore, West Zone scored 270. And South Zone took a slender lead by scoring 327.
Jaiswal's 265 off 323 balls (30 fours and 4 sixes) helped West Zone respond with 585/4d.
Chasing 529, South Zone were bowled out for 234.
#4
Cheteshwar Pujara: 256* vs India Red, 2016/17
In the 2016 Duleep Trophy final, held in a different format, star batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored an incredible double-century.
His unbeaten 256 off 363 balls (28 fours), with the help of substantial knocks from Mayank Agarwal, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, and Sheldon Jackson, powered India Blue to 693/6d.
In response, India Red managed 356 and 179/5d, losing by 355 runs.
Information
Aanshuman Gaekwad: 216 vs North Zone, 1987/88
In the match wherein Raman Lamba scored a triple-century, West Zone captain Aanshuman Gaekwad shone with a double-ton. He scored 216 off 344 balls (31 fours), leading West Zone to 444.