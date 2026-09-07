A look at double-centurions in Duleep Trophy final

The late Raman Lamba remains the only player to score a triple-century in the Duleep Trophy final.

He scored a record-setting 320 for North Zone in the 1987/88 final against West Zone. Having batted for 720 minutes, the North Zone batter faced 471 deliveries, hitting 30 fours and 6 sixes.

Lamba propelled North Zone to 868 in response to West Zone's 444.