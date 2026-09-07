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Home / News / Sports News / A look at double-centurions in Duleep Trophy final
A look at double-centurions in Duleep Trophy final
Ishan scored 270 against South Zone in the 2026 final

A look at double-centurions in Duleep Trophy final

By Parth Dhall
Sep 07, 2026
08:43 pm
What's the story

Indian batter Ishan Kishan shattered records with his double-century in the 2026 Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. The East Zone captain batted with authority against South Zone throughout his marathon knock, hitting 30 fours and 7 sixes. Ishan, scoring 270 off 334 balls, now has the second-highest individual score in the Duleep Trophy final. Have a look at the double-centurions.

#1

Raman Lamba: 320 vs West Zone, 1987/88

The late Raman Lamba remains the only player to score a triple-century in the Duleep Trophy final.

He scored a record-setting 320 for North Zone in the 1987/88 final against West Zone. Having batted for 720 minutes, the North Zone batter faced 471 deliveries, hitting 30 fours and 6 sixes.

Lamba propelled North Zone to 868 in response to West Zone's 444.

#2

Ishan Kishan: 270 vs South Zone, 2026/27

As mentioned, Ishan's 270 against South Zone is now the second-highest score in a Duleep Trophy final.

Starting the second day unbeaten on 111, he went on to dominate the South Zone attack before being dismissed in the final over. His 334-ball knock included 30 fours and 7 sixes.

It was also Ishan's first double-century in the Duleep Trophy.

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#3

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 265 vs South Zone, 2022/23

The 2022/23 Duleep Trophy final saw Yashasvi Jaiswal power West Zone to victory from the jaws of defeat.

Batting first in Coimbatore, West Zone scored 270. And South Zone took a slender lead by scoring 327.

Jaiswal's 265 off 323 balls (30 fours and 4 sixes) helped West Zone respond with 585/4d.

Chasing 529, South Zone were bowled out for 234.

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#4

Cheteshwar Pujara: 256* vs India Red, 2016/17

In the 2016 Duleep Trophy final, held in a different format, star batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored an incredible double-century.

His unbeaten 256 off 363 balls (28 fours), with the help of substantial knocks from Mayank Agarwal, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, and Sheldon Jackson, powered India Blue to 693/6d.

In response, India Red managed 356 and 179/5d, losing by 355 runs.

Information

Aanshuman Gaekwad: 216 vs North Zone, 1987/88

In the match wherein Raman Lamba scored a triple-century, West Zone captain Aanshuman Gaekwad shone with a double-ton. He scored 216 off 344 balls (31 fours), leading West Zone to 444.

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