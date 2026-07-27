ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker bag medals
What's the story
India's Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker finished on the podium in the women's 25m pistol event at the 2026 ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. Esha clinched the gold medal with a score of 40 hits, while Manu secured bronze after winning a crucial shoot-off and finishing with a score of 28. Esha also won the 25m pistol event at the Munich World Cup in May.
Medal tally
Second gold medal for Esha this season
This victory marks Esha's second ISSF World Cup gold medal this season. She had earlier won the 25m pistol event at the Munich World Cup in May.
Manu, a two-time Olympic medalist, achieved her first individual medal of the season in Hangzhou.
Her only other podium finish this year was in Munich in the mixed team event (10m air pistol).
Final
Manu tops qualification
In Hangzhou, Manu finished sixth in the qualification round with a score of 586-20x, while Esha followed closely with 585-18x.
Reflecting on her victory, Esha said, "This match was very pressure-ridden for me because of the previous medal I had."
She added that she was happy to have overcome the pressure and was grateful for her ability to endure it.
Stepping stone
Manu calls her medal a 'stepping stone'
Manu emphasized the importance of her medal as a stepping stone for future competitions.
She said, "This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in."
The Indian team set a high standard early in the qualification round, with both athletes comfortably advancing to the eight-shooter final.
Medal count
India's tally at ISSF World Cup
With Esha and Manu's medals, India's overall tally at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Hangzhou has increased to three - one gold, one silver (Sainyam Vij), and one bronze.
The shooting meet is a combined ISSF World Cup with rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooters. It will conclude on Tuesday.
Individual gold medalists at this event will qualify for the year-end ISSF World Cup Final in Rome in December.
Information
Twin Olympic medals
The bronze medal further enriched Manu Bhaker's career, highlighted by her historic double bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became the first Indian since Independence to win two medals at a single Olympic Games (two bronze medals).