DPL 2025: Nitish Rana addresses heated altercation with Digvesh Rathi

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 witnessed a heated altercation between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi during the Eliminator match. The incident, which was caught on camera, showed Rana engaging in a verbal spat with Rathi before mocking the latter's signature celebration after hitting him for a six. Despite the confrontation, Rana went on to score an unbeaten 134 off just 55 balls, leading his team to victory.

Response It's not about who's right or wrong: Rana In a media interaction after the match, Rana addressed the altercation with Rathi. He said, "It's not about who's right or wrong. He came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine." However, he emphasized that both players have a responsibility to respect the game of cricket. Rana clarified that Rathi was the one who initiated their confrontation. "If someone pokes me or gets in my face, I'm not someone who will sit quietly."

Personal philosophy Rana opens up on his aggressive response Rana stressed that he has never been the one to start fights, but if someone provokes him first, he always retaliates. He said, "The one who starts it, it's in their hands to end it. I've been in many fights so far; it's not like I haven't." He added that his parents taught him to stand up for himself if he's not wrong and that's exactly what he does on the field.