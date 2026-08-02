Tilak Varma to lead South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026

The selection committee meeting was held by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Sana Satish Babu.

The panel was headed by former Andhra Ranji Trophy player RV Chandramouli Prasad and included members from all seven Southern state units: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Goa, Pondicherry, and Kerala.

The final squad features veteran batter Karun Nair, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, among others.