Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claims two wickets in an over
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old vice-captain of East Zone, made a stunning comeback with the ball after a disappointing batting performance in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. The match was played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. In his first innings, Sooryavanshi faced just six balls and scored eight runs before getting out. However, he later redeemed himself by taking two wickets in four balls.
Bowling brilliance
Two wickets in four balls for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi's first wicket came with the second ball of his over when Kishan Lyngdoh tried to attack a three-quarter length delivery outside off.
He lost his shape and got a leading edge toward cover, where substitute fielder Denish Das took a safe catch.
Just three balls later, Sooryavanshi struck again by bowling Imliwati Lemtur with a good-length delivery around off stump.
The batter defended from the crease but got a thin outside edge that was caught by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.
Sooryavanshi, who bowled left-arm spin, finished with 2/11 from three overs as East Zone won by an innings and 210 runs.
Twitter Post
A magical over from Sooryavanshi!
LADIES & GENTLEMEN - MEET VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI, THE BOWLER. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LSHlZtKvFW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2026
Future prospects
Dravid urges patience with Sooryavanshi
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid recently urged patience with Sooryavanshi, saying he needs time and enough red-ball cricket to develop in the longest format.
"With Vaibhav, you've got to be patient. He's only 15 years old, and from what I've seen of the kid, I have no doubt that given the opportunity to practice and play domestic cricket...he will be able to hold his own in a Test match team," Dravid said on JioStar.
Information
Poor returns in FC cricket
Sooryavanshi made his First-Class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at the age of 12. He has scored 215 runs at a paltry average of 16.53 with one half-century in nine FC matches so far. With the ball, he has claimed four wickets.
Successs
Impressive white-ball numbers for Sooryavanshi
Though Sooryavanshi is yet to make a mark in the longest format, he has already enjoyed remarkable success in white-ball cricket.
The dasher scored 439 runs at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup at a tremendous average of 62.71. The tally includes a strike rate of 169.49.
The Rajasthan Royals sensation then won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, having tallied an impressive 776 runs in 16 matches while striking at 237.30.
International cricket
Youngest-ever international debutant
Sooryavanshi made his senior India debut in July 2026 and impressed immediately in T20Is.
He scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe at a strike rate of 196.10, including an impressive innings of 81 off just 49 balls in the third match.
He also won the Player of the Series award as India completed a series sweep.
The teen, who became India's youngest-ever international debutant, has played six T20Is so far.