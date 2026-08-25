Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claims two wickets in an over

Sooryavanshi's first wicket came with the second ball of his over when Kishan Lyngdoh tried to attack a three-quarter length delivery outside off.

He lost his shape and got a leading edge toward cover, where substitute fielder Denish Das took a safe catch.

Just three balls later, Sooryavanshi struck again by bowling Imliwati Lemtur with a good-length delivery around off stump.

The batter defended from the crease but got a thin outside edge that was caught by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

Sooryavanshi, who bowled left-arm spin, finished with 2/11 from three overs as East Zone won by an innings and 210 runs.