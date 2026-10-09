Dushmantha Chameera becomes third Sri Lankan with 100 T20I wickets 

Having played 84 T20Is, the pacer has raced to 100 wickets at an average of 24-plus. He owns two four-fers besides a fifer.

Chameera's economy rate in the format is above 8.1. Wanindu Hasaranga (163) and Lasith Malinga (107) are the other SL bowlers with a century of T20I scalps.

Notably, Chameera made his T20I debut way back in 2015.