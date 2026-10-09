Dushmantha Chameera becomes third Sri Lankan with 100 T20I wickets
What's the story
Veteran pacer Dushmantha Chameera has become the third bowler to complete 100 wickets for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. The fast bowler accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the opening T20I against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Though Chameera's career has been marred by injuries, he has also been the team's ace bowler on numerous occasions. Here are his stats.
Elite list
Chameera joins these names
Having played 84 T20Is, the pacer has raced to 100 wickets at an average of 24-plus. He owns two four-fers besides a fifer.
Chameera's economy rate in the format is above 8.1. Wanindu Hasaranga (163) and Lasith Malinga (107) are the other SL bowlers with a century of T20I scalps.
Notably, Chameera made his T20I debut way back in 2015.
Elite list
One of the five bowlers with this feat
Earlier this year, Chameera made the ball talk in the Pallekele T20I against England.
The fast bowler claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul as the Brits were restricted to 128/9 batting first.
Chameera, who finished his four-over spell with figures worth 5/24, became just the fifth Sri Lankan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is.
He joined Malinga (2), Rangana Herath, Nuwan Thushara, and Ajantha Mendis (2) on this list.