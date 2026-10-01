1st T20I, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in high-scoring thriller: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. The match was played at Rawalpindi, where Lahiru Udara's blistering 91 off 55 balls went in vain as Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat led Pakistan to victory with their quick-fire fifties. Pakistan now lead the series 1-0. Sri Lanka managed 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 187/6 in 18.5 overs.
Match details
Udara powers SL to a strong total
As mentioned, Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a challenging total of 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs.
Udara was the star performer for Sri Lanka, scoring a blistering 91. He hit 11 fours and a six during his innings.
Kamindu Mendis contributed with a quickfire 23 off just 18 balls.
For Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers.
He clocked 3/36 from his 4 overs.
PAK
Pakistan get the job done
The opening partnership of 54 runs between Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set the tone for Pakistan's chase.
They struck a few boundaries early on, with Zaman hitting three boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera in the second over.
Farhan then took on Nuwan Thushara, hitting a four and six in the next over to get Pakistan off to a flying start.
After his dismissal, Farhan and Sadaqat shared 94 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Sri Lanka hit back with a few wickets but it was too late.
Information
How did Sri Lanka's bowlers fare?
Thushara managed 1/32 from 3 overs. Chameera bowled 3 overs and clocked 1/40. Eshan Malinga picked 2/33 from 3.5 overs. Maheesh Theekshana bowled 4 overs and managed 2/36. Dasun Shanaka and Dunith Wellalage failed to make an impact.
Lahiru Udara
Lahiru surpasses 2,000 runs in T20s
Lahiru's 91 saw him race past the 2,000-run mark in T20s.
As per Cricinfo, Lahiru owns 2,010 runs from 94 matches at 23.92. He registered his 10th fifty in the 20-over format (100s: 1).
Playing his 5th match for Sri Lanka in T20Is, Lahiru owns 127 runs at 25.4. He recorded his maiden fifty for Sri Lanka.
Naseem
Naseem Shah claims 3/36 versus Sri Lanka
With this spell of 3/36, Naseem raced to 35 scalps in T20Is from 38 matches. He averages 31.22.
In four matches against Sri Lanka, Naseem owns six wickets at 24.5, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, overall in 20 overs cricket, Naseem now has 165 wickets from 160 matches at 28-plus.