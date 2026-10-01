1st T20I, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in high-scoring thriller: Stats

The opening partnership of 54 runs between Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set the tone for Pakistan's chase.

They struck a few boundaries early on, with Zaman hitting three boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera in the second over.

Farhan then took on Nuwan Thushara, hitting a four and six in the next over to get Pakistan off to a flying start.

After his dismissal, Farhan and Sadaqat shared 94 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Sri Lanka hit back with a few wickets but it was too late.