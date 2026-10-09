1st T20I, Naseem Shah claims 3/36 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team's Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for his side against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I being held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Naseem finished with 3/36 from his four overs, helping Pakistan reduce Sri Lanka to a score of 182/8. It was a quality 19th over from the speedster, who bagged two wickets. Here's more.
Information
3 crucial scalps for Naseem
Naseem handed his side a strong start, dismissing Kusal Mendis for 1 in the 1st over. Sri Lanka rallied with a gutsy 91-run knock from Lahiru Udara's blade with Pakistan getting wickets in between. In the 19th over, Naseem dismissed Dunith Wellalage and then Udara.
Numbers
Naseem races to 165 scalps in T20s
With this spell of 3/36, Naseem has raced to 35 scalps in T20Is from 38 matches. He averages 31.22.
In four matches against Sri Lanka, Naseem owns six wickets at 24.5, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, overall in 20 overs cricket, Naseem now has 165 wickets from 160 matches at 28-plus.