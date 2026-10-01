1st T20I, Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat floor Sri Lanka: Stats

Farhan and Fakhar Zaman started Pakistan's chase with some early boundaries.

Zaman hit three boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera in the second over, while Farhan struck a four and six off Nuwan Thushara in the next.

The duo added a brisk half-century stand before Eshan Malinga dismissed Zaman, who top-edged a cut.

Sadaqat then took charge of the innings with aggressive strokes to help Pakistan reach 70 for 1 at the end of powerplay.