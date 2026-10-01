1st T20I, Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat floor Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan took a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The victory in Rawalpindi came on the back of stellar performances from Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, who both scored quick half-centuries. Farhan's explosive innings of 89 runs off just 53 balls, while Sadaqat contributed with a swift knock of 50 runs off just 29 balls. Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a total of 182/8 before Pakistan won the match by four wickets.
Chase strategy
Farhan, Sadaqat power Pakistan in run-chase
Farhan and Fakhar Zaman started Pakistan's chase with some early boundaries.
Zaman hit three boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera in the second over, while Farhan struck a four and six off Nuwan Thushara in the next.
The duo added a brisk half-century stand before Eshan Malinga dismissed Zaman, who top-edged a cut.
Sadaqat then took charge of the innings with aggressive strokes to help Pakistan reach 70 for 1 at the end of powerplay.
Game progression
Half-centuries from Farhan, Sadaqat help Pakistan stay in control
Farhan and Sadaqat continued to score runs as their partnership crossed 50, taking Pakistan past 100 before the 10th over.
Farhan reached his half-century in just 33 balls.
However, Sadaqat was dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana after scoring a quickfire 28-ball 50.
Despite these setbacks, Pakistan remained in control of the game with a strong position at 156 for three after 15 overs.
Final moments
Farhan gets Pakistan closer before Nafay seals the seal
The equation was reduced to 24 runs off 24 balls after Theekshana's economical over and Saim Ayub's dismissal.
However, Farhan took Thushara for 14 runs in the next over to bring down the target.
Although he was eventually dismissed by Thushara, Pakistan only needed four runs off 12 balls.
Khawaja Nafay's six in the same over sealed their victory, giving them a winning start to the series against Sri Lanka.
Numbers
4th fifty-plus score for Farhan versus Sri Lanka
Farhan's explosive 89 off 53 balls had four sixes and 10 fours.
Playing his 49th match for Pakistan, the right-handed opener has raced to 1,405 runs at 30.54.
He clocked his 11th fifty (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, Farhan now owns 385 runs versus Sri Lanka from 8 matches at 55. He smashed his third fifty (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, this was his 4th fifty on home soil. From 13 matches, he owns 431 runs at 35.91.
Do you know?
36th fifty overall in 20 overs cricket
Overall in T20s, Farhan has raced to a tally of 5,626 runs at 34.09 from 184 matches. He smashed his 36th fifty (100s: 9). Farhan has completed 550 fours and also owns 258 sixes.
Sadaqat
Maiden fifty for Sadaqat in T20Is
Sadaqat's 29-ball 50 had 3 sixes and four fours.
He now owns 88 runs from 3 T20Is at 29.33 (50s: 1).
Overall in the 20-over format, Sadaqat has amassed 1,658 runs from 55 matches at 35.27.
He hammered his 9th fifty (100s: 2). He now has 154 fours and 86 sixes under his belt.