Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe dismisses Bruno Guimaraes transfer speculation

Newcastle United 's head coach, Eddie Howe, has dismissed transfer rumors linking midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He called the speculation "nonsense" and "totally disrespectful" to Newcastle's captain. The reports were fueled by Newcastle's recent exit from the Champions League after losing to Barcelona, raising concerns about their top players potentially leaving the club.

Coach's response Guimaraes is our captain, says Howe Howe defended Guimaraes, who has been out since February with a hamstring injury. "Bruno's our captain. He's fully committed. He's injured at the moment. His only focus is coming back to fitness," Howe said on Friday at a press conference. The Newcastle manager also addressed the possibility of other players seeking moves away from the club due to their current ninth-place standing in the Premier League and potential Champions League absence next season.

Transfer concerns Howe addresses potential player exits Despite the transfer rumors, Howe isn't overly concerned about them distracting his players. "You don't want the players distracted, but I don't know how much they will absorb that," he said. He also clarified that Guimaraes is fully committed to Newcastle and isn't in talks with any other club. "To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else, he is totally committed here," he added.

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Player fitness Updates on Guimaraes's recovery and Tonali's injury Howe provided updates on Guimaraes's return to fitness after the international break, but was less certain about Sandro Tonali's availability for the upcoming Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland. Tonali was substituted in the 56th minute of a recent match due to a "groin or hip problem." Howe said he was a "doubt" for Sunday's game but hoped it wasn't as bad as initially feared.

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