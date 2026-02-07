Decoding the stats in T20Is at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens Stadium is set to host six matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7. Apart from playing host to five group stage matches, the iconic stadium will see one Super 8 game get contested. West Indies take on Scotland in Match 2 of the tournament at 3:00pm IST on February 7. Here are the key stats (Eden Gardens).

Records 12 T20Is held so far at Eden Gardens As per ESPNcricinfo, the Eden Gardens has hosted a total of 12 T20s to date. India have played 8 matches here. The Men in Blue own 7 wins and one defeat. West Indies have played 5 matches here. 4 of their games have been against India and they have lost all four. Their only win have come against England in 2016.

Stats Here are the highest and lowest team totals Pakistan are the only side with a 200-plus score at tbis venue in T20Is. They scored 201/5 versus Bangladesh at the 2016 T20 World Cup. India are next with a score of 186/5 versus WI in 2022. Bangladesh own the lowest score here. They recorded a score of 70 versus New Zealand at the T20 World Cup in 2016.

