Ederson signs new Atalanta deal after Manchester United's €45m snub

The new deal for Ederson, who joined Atalanta from Salernitana in the summer of 2022, is worth €3.5 million per season plus performance-related bonuses. However, it does not include a release clause.

The 27-year-old midfielder had previously undergone surgery on his right knee to clean up the meniscus in August 2025.

Despite this, he managed to play a whopping 3,169 minutes across all competitions last season, as per reports.