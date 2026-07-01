Ederson signs new Atalanta deal after Manchester United's €45m snub
What's the story
Atalanta midfielder Ederson has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until June 2031. The deal comes after Manchester United's sudden withdrawal from a €45 million transfer agreement. The move was originally supposed to be finalized after Ederson's FIFA World Cup campaign with Brazil. However, reports suggested that United opted to pursue Roma midfielder Manu Kone instead and cited concerns over Ederson's medical tests as the reason for their decision.
Reaction
Giuntoli reacts to Man United's decision
Atalanta's director of sport, Cristiano Giuntoli, expressed his shock at Manchester United's sudden change of heart.
He insisted that there is nothing physically wrong with Ederson and promised to secure a new contract for him.
The agreement has now been finalized, extending Ederson's stay at Atalanta until June 2031 with an improved salary package.
Contract specifics
Key details of Ederson and his deal
The new deal for Ederson, who joined Atalanta from Salernitana in the summer of 2022, is worth €3.5 million per season plus performance-related bonuses. However, it does not include a release clause.
The 27-year-old midfielder had previously undergone surgery on his right knee to clean up the meniscus in August 2025.
Despite this, he managed to play a whopping 3,169 minutes across all competitions last season, as per reports.
Information
Ederson owns 180 appearances for Atalanta
Ederson has played 180 games for Atalanta, scoring 16 goals. Last season, he scored three times in 43 matches across competitions. In 138 Serie A games, Ederson owns 13 goals.
Twitter Post
New deal!
🚨 BREAKING: Éderson signs new deal at Atalanta until June 2031. ⚫️🔵🇧🇷— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026
Confirms stories on Man United revisiting deal later this summer were not true; as the deal collapsed exactly one week ago.
Atalanta show trust in Éderson and open new cycle with him staying. pic.twitter.com/2IP6BOK85J