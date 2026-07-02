Elliot Anderson becomes most expensive British player in history: Details
What's the story
Elliot Anderson has made history with his transfer from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City. The deal, worth a staggering £116 million, makes the 23-year-old midfielder the most expensive British player ever. He has surpassed Jude Bellingham's previous record of £115 million (including add-ons) when Real Madrid signed him from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2023. Meanwhile, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish are the other British players to make over £100m moves.
Transfer details
Anderson's transfer is now the 3rd most expensive signing
Anderson's transfer is now the third most expensive signing in Premier League history, behind Liverpool's £125 million acquisition of Alexander Isak and £116.5 million for Florian Wirtz last summer. Despite being busy with the FIFA World Cup, where he has started all four matches for England so far, Anderson was given clearance by the national team to complete his medical for Manchester City on Sunday.
Player profile
Anderson played every Premier League game for Forest last season
Last season, Anderson played every Premier League game for Forest, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 37 starts. He was among the league's top five for tackles and passes, showcasing his all-round ability. The midfielder is the first signing under new Man City boss Enzo Maresca, who was confirmed as Pep Guardiola's replacement earlier this week.
Do you know?
Most expensive British players
As mentioned, Anderson is now the most expensive British player. Rice, who joined Arsenal, from West Ham United in 2023, is 2nd. Arsenal spent £100m plus £5m in add-ons for Rice. Grealish is next on this list. He moved to City from Everton in 2021 for a sum of £100m.
Words
'We look forward to welcoming him to Manchester'
Man City said in a statement: "Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson." "Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England," the club added. "In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course."
Twitter Post
Agreement!
Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 2, 2026
Read more 🔗 https://t.co/9LdDn5182n pic.twitter.com/pX7HDVXRq9
Twitter Post
New colors!
Elliot Anderson has joined @mancity from Nottingham Forest 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LYTpVHXvnG— Premier League (@premierleague) July 2, 2026