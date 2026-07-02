Elliot Anderson becomes most expensive British player in history: Details

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'We look forward to welcoming him to Manchester'

Man City said in a statement: "Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson." "Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England," the club added. "In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course."