Ellyse Perry owns nine Women's World Cup titles: Key stats
What's the story
Australian cricketing legend Ellyse Perry has scripted history by winning her seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title. The historic win came at Lord's, London, where Australia beat England by seven wickets in the final. With this victory, Perry has now won a total of nine ICC World Cup titles (including 50-over tournaments), surpassing her former captain Alyssa Healy's record of eight. Here are the key numbers.
Record
Perry goes past Alyssa Healy
Perry has been a part of Australia's seven Women's World Cup-winning teams (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023 and 2026). She broke a tie with Alyssa Healy, who won six of them. Perry also won the Women's ODI World Cup with Australia in 2013 and 2022. In terms of total Women's World Cup titles, Perry surpassed Healy (8).
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Perry in WT20 WC finals
As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia have won seven of their eight Women's T20 World Cup finals (runners-up in 2016). And Perry has been part of seven finals. She missed the 2020 final after suffering an injury before the knockouts. Perry has scored 79 runs and taken seven wickets in these games.
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How she fared in the 2026 edition
In the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup final, Perry added the finishing touch (13*) as Australia chased down 151 against England. Overall, she concluded the campaign with 198 runs from seven games at nearly 50 (SR: 132.88). She also took four wickets at 7.50.